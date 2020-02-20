[public-warned-to-not-solution-‘dangerous’-guy-who-escapesd-from-north-london-healthcare-facility]

We will use your e-mail address only for sending you newsletters. Be sure to see ourPrivacy Observefor aspects of your details protection rights Invalid E mail

Law enforcement are on the hunt for a ‘dangerous’ male who has escaped from a hospital in north London.

Mohamed Abdi was sentenced to a clinic get back again in 2017 just after he was convicted of GBH.

The 24-calendar year-outdated escaped from Chase Farm Medical center in Enfield just before lunchtime on Wednesday.

Associates of the public are urged by police not to solution him but if they see him, to contact 999.

A spokesman for Met Law enforcement said: “Police are captivating for help in tracing a guy who absconded from Chase Farm Clinic in Enfield at all around 11am on Wednesday February 19.

“Mohamed Abdi, 24, was sentenced to a healthcare facility order in 2017 getting been convicted of GBH. He is thought of unsafe and customers of the general public really should not approach him.

“Abdi has inbound links to the Edmonton spot.”

Any one who may possibly have observed him should really contact law enforcement on 101 quoting reference 3006/Feb19

For an quick sighting, call 999.