Publix Commits to Helping Farmers by Buying Extra Products, Donating Them to Food Banks – News – The Palm Beach Post

The initiative supports Florida-producing farmers, dairy farmers in the Southeast and a growing number of families who want to feed America fresh food.

LAKELAND – Publix announced this week that it will buy fresh produce and milk to help farmers affected by the coronavirus pandemic.

The supermarket chain donates these products to Feeding America member food banks that operate in the communities they serve.

The initiative will support productive farmers in Florida, dairy farmers in the Southeast and a growing number of families who want to feed America fresh fruits, vegetables and milk during a coronavirus pandemic. The initiative is expected to last for several weeks.

“As a food retailer, we have a unique opportunity to bridge the gap between the needs of families and farmers affected by the coronavirus pandemic,” said Todd Jones, CEO of Publix.

However, such a change may be too small, too late for some Florida farmers.

“It’s a great gesture, but honestly, it’s five weeks late,” said Tony DiMare, vice president of Dimare Ruskin Inc., one of the country’s largest tomato manufacturers.

Florida is the country’s second largest producer of seasonal specialty crops, including tomatoes, blueberries, strawberries, cucumbers and peppers. Many of these products have already been repaired. The season is over and many farmers have already adapted to what many call a “new normal”.

The closures of restaurants, schools, and hotels have caused additional damage to farmers and dairy farmers in Florida — many are forced to plow thousands of acres of fruit and vegetables among Florida-grown fruits and vegetables. Others burn milk and break eggs while closures continue to destroy demand. for those products.

In mid-April alone, crop losses to Florida agriculture are estimated at $ 522 million. This number is expected to increase as the coronavirus pandemic continues to destroy the dairy and livestock industries.

The loss has created a domino effect through agriculture, which is Florida’s second largest economic driver. It generates $ 155 billion in revenue and supports about two million jobs. Many generations of farms are in danger of closing for good.

The Publix initiative could still be a welcome, albeit temporary relief to Florida farmers.

“I think for them, it’s fantastic, great publicity,” said Gene McAvoy, vice president of stakeholder relations at the University of Florida / IFAS Extension. McAvoy is working to connect farmers with local food banks.

“It not only gives farmers a psychological boost, but also makes the public feel good,” McAvoy said. “A lot of people are lost, a feeling they can’t do anything to help.”

Many farmers have donated production to food banks, but there is a limit to what is approved by non-profit organizations, and the storage of perishable fruits and vegetables is a problem. Some with measured success, others sell directly to customers or add U-pick fruit weekends.

Despite these efforts, up to 80% of Florida’s production is wasted. Farmers usually lose 10 to 12 percent.

At the same time, supermarket chains, including Publix, continue to buy and sell fruits and other products imported from Mexico. These products are typically cheaper and have left Florida farmers in the cold for decades because they can’t compete.

Recently, however, Publix has sought to support and buy Florida farmers during the pandemic, McAvoy said.

Another worrying development is the potential meat shortage if the pork processing plant is in South Dakota and the Colorado beef processing plant had to be shut down because it is exposed to the coronavirus.

Yet the health pandemic and related closures have affected the most perishable food industry. Supermarkets also limit how much consumers can buy.

“Dairy products are perhaps the most sought after but least offered product in food banks,” said Colleen Larson, UF / IFAS regional dairy expansion agent in South Florida. “Many milk producers would have been more than willing to donate milk, but they could not afford to process it.”

That’s where Publix comes from. The supermarket chain has its own refineries scattered around Florida. It also buys milk from local dairy farmers, such as Dakin Dairy, the last dairy farm in Manate County, and sells it at local stores.

Joe Wright, CEO of Southeast Milk Inc., called Publix’s decision “a win-win for our farmers, who are feeling the impact of reduced demand, and for families who need nutritious milk during this pandemic.”

Hardee County third-generation farmer Tommy Watkins doesn’t see the direct impact of Publix’s new initiative, but other farms do. C.R. Melear Dairy, a 7,600-acre base farm in Zolfo Springs, is part of a cooperative that is expected to transfer eight or ten more loads of milk that would otherwise be sold or sold at a reduced price for butter or cheese.

The federal government has also received some relief.

Last week, President Donald Trump announced a $ 19 billion coronavirus relief plan specifically for farmers and livestock farms. The plan is expected to include both direct payments to individuals and a program to purchase food from U.S. farmers and livestock farms, which will be distributed throughout the country through food banks.

The USDA works with regional and local distributors and other food service companies to purchase U.S.-grown products, dairy products, and meat.

However, the money is a “drop bucket” for many Florida farmers, DiMare said. This is because farmers have only $ 250,000 at their disposal.

In the case of DiMare, harvesting an acre takes about $ 12,000. Trump’s plan would cover just over 20 acres of DiMare’s 800-acre Homestead farm.

Another problem is that requests and deliveries are expected to occur just two weeks before Florida’s growing season is expected to end in June.

It is too early to say exactly how this program can affect the meat and dairy industry.

“Florida gets a short rod head,” Dimare said. “All the relief we get isn’t making us a new entity, and all we can hope for is more money.”