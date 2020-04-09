Publix employing just one-way aisles to market social distancing

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – Publix has declared its shops will be using one particular-way aisles as a way to help promote social distancing.

“The overall health and very well-staying of our shoppers, associates and communities are our major priority,” explained Director of Communications Maria Brous.

She explained stores have currently posted in-store signage to allow clients know the value of social distancing.

“To support with consumer traffic move, we have extra directional markings, companywide, to our aisles,” Brous said.

Implementation of the just one-way aisles began in merchants on Wednesday.

WHAT TO KNOW:

Florida reporting 16,826 instances and 371 deaths

Florida ‘safer-at-home’ buy in impact as of 12:01 a.m. Friday, April 3

Tourists from NY tri-state area and New Orleans coming to Florida will have to quarantine for 14 times under new government purchase

Florida faculties closed as a result of at least Might 1

Most current ON THE CORONAVIRUS PANDEMIC: