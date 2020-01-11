Puck just one example of Curtis McKenzie’s leadership for Wolves

Loading...

With 13:40 left in the third period of their December 29 game against Milwaukee, the Curtis McKenzie of the Wolves was hit in the face by a puck. A shot by Wolves defender Jimmy Schuldt was again led by teammate Patrick Brown and nailed McKenzie, painfully reminding him of the danger of his usual place by screening the opponent’s net.

McKenzie was beaten straight for grid manager Troy Grosenick of Admirals, who immediately motioned to the banks for help. McKenzie stood up and went with trainer Kevin Kacer to the Wolves’ dressing room and seemed to be ready for the game and maybe longer.

With eight new stitches on his lower lip, McKenzie came back with 6:45. He may have returned earlier if there was no malfunction in the wardrobe.

“That’s a Mac. He’s done it forever,” Wolves said, Brandon Pirri ahead. “He’s a warrior and he’s a leader. No one was surprised that he returned. He would have been there before, but he couldn’t find his gloves. “

McKenzie finally found his gloves and by returning to the Wolves bench, he again showed why he is one of the team leaders. It was something that Rocky Thompson did not miss: that McKenzie was exactly where he needed to go, went for his efforts, but came back soon after he had sacrificed his body.

“If you were on our couch, you would know what he means to our team,” Thompson said. “Their appreciation for his sacrifice is really clear.”

McKenzie, 28, is in his second season with the Wolves. Along with Brown and Jaycob Megna, McKenzie is one of the team’s three alternative captains and is part of a leadership group that Thompson often praises.

McKenzie often sets an example for the rest of the roster, but usually not so painful.

“Nobody understands how much it hurts (when) you get a puck in your face,” Thompson said. “You get stitches, and it just speaks to his character. He is a warrior. Everyone knows it. You get these displays where it shows the heart and character that it has. “

Asked about it a week later, McKenzie downplayed the incident. He said it was just a few stitches, and he told the Wolves medical staff to get him back in the game.

McKenzie at least made it routine for him and other hockey players, although he didn’t know how hockey players make it so routine.

“You get a lot of bumps and bruises during the season,” McKenzie said. “We are probably a little more used to it than a non-hockey player would be, but it is nothing crazy. I have seen boys come back from much worse. It is not much.”