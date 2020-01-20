Puerto Ricans demand answers after discovering disaster help in the warehouse

Dozens of demonstrators gathered Monday in front of the governor’s mansion in the capital of Puerto Rico to demand the resignation of the governor of American territory and to protest against the recent discovery of seemingly forgotten disaster reserves amid continual earthquakes.

The scene reminded a lot of the protests that escalated in the summer and led to the resignation of the former Ricardo Rossello government, with protesters vowing to stay on the streets again until the current government Wanda Vazquez pulls out.

The protest came a day after Vazquez fired two more senior officials in her administration, Interior Minister Fernando Gil and Department of Family Secretary Glorimar Andujar, about the lack of information about collecting aid and distribution centers. On Saturday, she dismissed former director of the disaster management Carlos Acevedo.

Vazquez said she had lost faith in those officials after discovering a warehouse in the southern coastal city of Ponce that was filled with disaster reserves from the time Hurricane Maria hit the island in September 2017 as a category 4 storm.

A member of the National Guard of Puerto Rico is shown Sunday outside the relevant warehouse in Ponce. (Ricardo Arduengo / Reuters)

She ordered an investigation into the incident and said that those who broke into the warehouse to distribute supplies to people affected by a recent 6.4 magnitude earthquake where one person died and more than died caused an estimated $ 200 million in damage, would not be prosecuted.

The investigation was supposed to be completed on Monday.