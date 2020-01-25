Puerto Rico earthquake: 5.0 magnitude earthquake hits southern part of island amid ongoing tremors

SAN JUAN, Puerto Rico – A 5.0 magnitude earthquake struck southern Puerto Rico on a shallow Saturday, raising concerns about unstable infrastructure in an area that was hit by daily earthquakes for almost a month.

The U.S. Geological Survey said the earthquake occurred at a depth of eight miles (13 km) around the southern coastal city of Guayanilla, located near the epicenters of most recent earthquakes. At least one small landslide has been reported.

“We have had a lot of trouble,” city spokesman Danny Hernandez told The Associated Press, saying authorities were patrolling the area to investigate any potential damage.

The new earthquake comes a day after hundreds of people in the southern region of the island were evacuated from earthquake shelters which were flooded after heavy rains hit American territory. In the coastal city of Ponce alone, more than 350 people were resettled Friday at a school that served as initial shelter when the ground began to shake, Angel Vazquez, director of emergency management, told AP. the city.

He said no damage was immediately reported to Ponce, but that teams were inspecting buildings in areas affected by a 6.4-magnitude earthquake that struck on January 7, killing one person and damaging hundreds of houses. A 5.9 aftershock that struck the same area on January 11 caused further damage.

The soil in southern Puerto Rico started shaking on December 28, and although experts say several local faults are to blame, they are still analyzing the data to determine why the earthquakes continue.

President Donald Trump has approved a major disaster declaration for more than a dozen municipalities in Puerto Rico in the aftermath of earthquakes, which officials say have caused more than $ 200 million in damage. More than 4,000 people remain in shelters and authorities expect the number to increase following the earthquake on Saturday.

