Puerto Rico emergency manager fired after finding unused supplies in the camp

January 18 (UPI) – The governor of Puerto Rico fired her director of emergency management and requested an investigation into how emergency goods are handled after a video showed a warehouse full of unused relief supplies went viral on social media.

“There are thousands of people who have made sacrifices to bring aid to the south, and it is unforgivable that resources have been kept in a camp,” said Puerto Rico Governor Wanda Vázquez Garced in a statement in who announced the resignation of Carlos Acevedo, CBS reporter David Begnaud on Twitter Saturday.

The Governor of Puerto Rico, @wandavazquezg, has given her Secretary of State 48 hours to take stock of all the warehouses on the island that have relief supplies / supplies that are under the care of the central government. Some items in the Ponce camp are said to have been there since Hurricane Maria.

Vázquez Garced also used social media to announce that she was seeking a full investigation into the situation.

“At my request, NIE agents were asked to investigate the allegations of handling deliveries in a southern warehouse,” said a Saturday message sent to Twitter and Facebook in Spanish and translated with Google Translate. “This investigation should be completed within 48 hours and should include results and recommendations.”

The camp’s video was posted on Facebook Live, but has since been removed.

A video shared on Saturday night shows a lot of people outside the warehouse who arrived after finding out that supplies were available.

Here is a video that was sent to me. It shows a large group of people who showed up in the Ponce, Puerto Rico camp after learning that the camp is filled with tools to help disaster victims.

: Tony Alsup, President of TEARS FOUNDATION 911 pic.twitter.com/VfZFDHpqOZ— David Begnaud (@DavidBegnaud) January 18, 2020

President Donald Trump declared Puerto Rico a major disaster on Thursday after dozens of earthquakes, the first of which occurred on December 28, caused power outages and widespread property damage to the island.