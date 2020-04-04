Puerto Rico searches for PPE supplying Stash Amid COVID-19 explosives

(SAN JUAN, Puerto Rico) – Suspected use of massage equipment during Hurricane Maria has become a major concern for Puerto Rico as it battles with the rise of Coronavirus.

Health Secretary Lorenzo González said Saturday that officers discovered a large number of emergency medical supplies at a hospital on nearby Vieques Island since the 4th hurricane hit the area. United States in September 2017.

He said the equipment includes face masks, gloves, gowns and face masks that are in good condition and will be distributed to health centers.

“They are very useful at the moment,” he said.

Puerto Rico reported the deaths of 18 people associated with COVID-19, including paramedics, and more than 450 confirmed the allegations, including several police officers liaising with staff. health care in search of additional human protective equipment.

Deputy police chief Gregorio Matías said “the police are traveling miles now and the government is not providing us with the protection we need.”

The findings in the Observations have angered many people on the island still struggling to recover from Maria and from a series of powerful earthquakes that have hit southern Puerto Rico in recent months.

González said he ordered an investigation into why Vieques’s supply chain was abandoned. The announcement comes two months after a group of Puerto Ricans discovered and smashed a shop full of relief supplies in southern Puerto Rico as local officials called for emergency help for those affected by the earthquake. Other similar investigations have been made since Maria struck.

González said the government still needs more equipment, including testing equipment and ventilators, noting there are 500 available for the 3.2 million people with tuberculosis.

“If that would be the difference between life and death, people would die,” he said. “Don’t take that lightly.”

