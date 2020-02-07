WASHINGTON (Nexstar) – Puerto Rico is supported by the federal government as residents are rebuilt after a series of devastating earthquakes. However, the fate of the aid package is far from certain.

“The YAYs are 237 and the NAYs are 161. The bill is passed,” said Rep. Kathy Castor (D-FL) on Friday.

Castor, who represents Tampa, shared the news of new emergency funding for the U.S. territory of Puerto Rico after the devastating earthquake last month.

“This funding will provide significant assistance to people in Puerto Rico,” said David Price (D-NC) MP.

The nearly $ 5 billion will help cover energy costs and repair the infrastructure that is still recovering from the hurricanes two years ago.

Ohio Congressman Marcy Kaptur said this was an important lifeline for the U.S. territory.

“This body sends a powerful message to the island community. This house won’t let you suffer from the inaction of this government,” said Kaptur (D-OH).

Democrats criticized the Trump administration for delaying replenishment funding. But on Friday, the House’s Republicans pushed back on whether additional funding was needed.

“I don’t know that we need to spend another $ 5 billion if there is so much money available for this disaster,” said Rep. Tom Rice (R-SC).

Louisiana Congressman Rice and Garret Graves, Congressmen, said they needed to ensure that the funds already allocated were used appropriately.

“Throwing extra money at the tens of billions of dollars doesn’t solve the problem,” said Graves (R-LA).

After the vote, the White House issued a statement against the legislation for the same reasons.

If the bill overtakes the Senate, the president’s advisors will recommend a veto.

LATEST FROM NEXSTAR DC BUREAU: