Pukekohe farmers upset by new Christian school on prime agricultural land

A new school on prime agricultural land near Pukekohe has encountered objections from local farmers and politicians.

Franklin Local Council Chairman Andy Baker said KingsGate Christian School proposed at 58 Blake Rd, about 1 km southwest of the existing built-up area of ​​Pukekohe, would be “at the heart of the best soil in the area “.

“What we’re talking about is the best place for market gardening in the area – it’s a snap in the middle,” he said.

But Warren Peat, head of the KingsWay Trust who wants to build the school, said the trust couldn’t afford to build any closer to town because land prices, even directly on Blake Rd, are three times higher than on the proposed site.

The rural urban boundary of the Auckland Council descends along Blake Road. The east side, closer to the city, is zoned “urban future” with individual houses, but the trust site on the west side is zoned for “country life” where only one house is authorized for 40 ha.

Schools are a “discretionary” activity in the countryside, so the trust’s proposal was publicly notified last Friday. Submissions close on February 14.

The school is one of two new Christian schools offered in the region. Education Minister Chris Hipkins also approved the start of negotiations for a new Catholic secondary school for up to 1,000 students at Burtt Rd, just west of the highway at Drury.

Baker said new schools were needed to deal with large new housing projects and his board of directors supported the Drury proposal, which was “good in” the urban area. But he said that the proposed KingsGate site was “just in the wrong place”.

“Putting a school, which is a sensitive activity, next to the productive rural land which is in fact cultivated with market gardening, only poses problems,” he said.

He predicted future disputes over agricultural spraying, dust, noise and odors that could be avoided closer to the city.

“They could avoid it by finding somewhere else,” he said.

An architect’s impression of the proposed new KingsGate school. Image / Supplied, ASC Architects

But Peat said Christian families wanting to send their children to KingsGate could not afford to pay more for the land.

“A block of similar size located right across from us costs three times as much because it is zoned for urban future – the fact is that those who choose to bank land have basically bought land at a price and therefore locked it “to obtain the capital gain at a later date,” he said.

“This is a small Christian school community that pays its membership fee of $ 2,000 a year, and coming up with the next million dollars, rather than the next $ 10 million, is problematic for us.”

The school currently uses an old Brothers Church in Victoria St, Pukekohe. He is ranked 5 decile and his role from November 1 of 107 included 55 Europeans, 28 children from the Pacific, 13 Maori and 11 Asians and others.

Peat said the school was integrated with the state so she could keep tuition low, but couldn’t afford to buy a new site by herself, so asked to be taken over in 2017 by the KingsWay Trust, which manages other Christian schools in Ōrewa, Snells Plage and Avondale.

He said the new school would cost about $ 10 million, divided into roughly equal parts for the land, buildings and infrastructure. KingsWay Trust planned to borrow the money and recover it from tuition fees over the next few decades.

If consent is granted, he hopes to open the first stage of the project in mid-2021 for 300 pupils, with the possibility of adding buildings for 150 other primary pupils and 60 preschool children when the demand justifies it.

