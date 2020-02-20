[pulai-amanah-lodges-law-enforcement-report-over-facebook-submit-allegedly-defaming-salahuddin]

The Pulai Amanah division now lodged a police report towards a Facebook account proprietor for allegedly defaming the party’s deputy president Datuk Seri Salahuddin Ayub. — AFP pic

JOHOR BARU, Feb 20 — Pulai Parti Amanah Negara (Amanah) division right now lodged a police report from a Fb account operator for allegedly defaming the party’s deputy president Datuk Seri Salahuddin Ayub.

Pulai Amanah division chief Abdullah Ideris lodged the report at the Skudai law enforcement station here at two.45pm.

He was accompanied Salahuddin particular officer Zaaba Ibrahim, the division communications bureau chief Azmi Misni and 15 bash members.

“We regret the steps of the account operator who posted defamatory statement by means of poster showcasing Salahuddin. The poster seems to suggest that the statement was issued by Salahuddin but when contacted he (Salahuddin) denied he experienced issued these kinds of a statement at any time.

“So, we hope this law enforcement report can support crystal clear Salahuddin’s name as a minister, deputy social gathering chief, as very well as to prevent racial divisions amongst the individuals,” Abdullah explained when satisfied by reporters outdoors the police station.

In the meantime, Johor Bahru North deputy police main Supt Fariz Ammar Abdullah when contacted by Bernama verified that he experienced received the police report and stated the circumstance would be investigated under Portion 504 of the Penal Code and Part 233 of the Communications and Multimedia Act 1998. — Bernama