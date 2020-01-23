PULSE promotes managers to new management positions

divide

divide

Jennifer Schroeder has won the nationwide debit / ATM network PULSE as Executive Vice President for Product Management, the company said on Wednesday (January 22).

Before joining the Executive Vice President of Operations, Schroeder worked for Judith McGuire, who is now a manager at PULSE’s parent company Discover Financial Services.

Schroeder has the task of expanding Discover Debit and expanding the PULSE functions. It will further expand the company’s competitive payment options while taking into account the ever-changing habits of buyers and their digital culture.

“In more than six years with Jennifer at PULSE and 20 years with Discover, she has managed to build world-class customer service organizations,” said Dave Schneider, President of PULSE. “We look forward to her further contributions to PULSE’s success as she leads our product strategy.”

Jim Lerdal will assume the position of Executive Vice President of Operations. Lerdal was Vice President for Fraud Prevention and Compliance at PULSE. He was instrumental in the further development of PULSE’s DebitProtect fraud detection service. He also had a leadership role in implementing an anomaly detection program.

PULSE is a Discover Financial Services company and one of the leading debit / ATM networks in the country. Financial institutions, dealers, processors and ATM providers around the world trust PULSE’s solution portfolio.

In November, PULSE announced that it had launched the FICO Falcon platform to provide new and innovative fraud detection services to its network of more than 4,100 debit issuers. Real-time scoring is one of the functions in the provision of the FICO Falcon platform. According to FICO, the platform detects potential fraud and remains invisible to consumers in legitimate transactions.

According to PULSE, the FICO platform serves as the basis for the DebitProtect fraud detection service. For debit transactions, the growth rate accelerated from 5.3 percent in 2017 to 6.7 percent in 2018, reaching an estimated 68.5 billion transactions.

“In this era of digital commerce, criminals are constantly working to beat the system, so the system has to work just as hard to keep up,” Schneider said at the time. “With the Falcon platform and its team of experts, we have the flexibility and capacity to develop and launch new fraud detection and risk mitigation services that our issuers benefit from today, and we have a foundation on which we will be in the future can build. “

