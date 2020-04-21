Pulucherry’s exit lock plan depends on Tamil Nadu. Chief Minister explains – News from India

Puducherry Chief Minister V Narayanasamy says he will lift the blockade only after assessing the situation in neighboring Tamil Nadu. In one interview, he says tourism in Puducherry will not be allowed for now, and Union territory will implement an unusual scheme for moving vehicles, even if the lock is locked. Edited fragments:

Q: Of the seven cases of coronavirus in Puducherry, only three are active. How did you manage?

A: We announced the lock on March 23 and sealed the border with Tamil Nadu. From February 22 to March 20, we had about 6,000 foreign tourists. About 20% of them were on the day the closing was announced, and 80% had already left. They stayed at about 300 hotels across Puducherry. Among them were those who resided in Auroville. So, we identified about 550 people who came in contact with tourists in hotels and other places and quarantined them. I have also announced a one-year prison sentence for anyone who breaks restrictions. We have managed to curb the pandemic with these measures despite the situation in neighboring Tamil Nadu going beyond one’s imagination. The Prime Minister also told me that you are a happy person.

Q: Are you satisfied with the central help?

A: Other than rice, nothing was given. I also informed the Prime Minister that we have not been receiving GST reimbursement for four months now. We have not received any additional support yet. In addition, the seventh payroll debt has not yet been paid to us.

Q: Do you allow any economic activity at UT?

A: We allowed agricultural activities, moving cereals, harvesting, sowing and opening stores with fertilizers, seeds and pesticides. We wanted to start state and unfinished construction, but we are cautious about industrial activity.

Q: Will you completely remove the lock on May 3?

A: Even if the Central Government decides to abolish it, we will make the call, depending on local conditions. But much depends on the situation in neighboring Tamil Nadu, where the number of coronavirus cases is increasing significantly every day. If the situation is serious, we will not lift the lock. But whatever the call, we will be well thought out.

Q: But what is your exit strategy whenever you decide to remove it?

A: We will not allow any tourism in Puducherry for now. Similarly, we will not open our border with Tamil Nadu. We are in favor of an unusual formula in allowing vehicle movement. We will allow two wheels first, then four wheels, depending on the situation. As for schools and colleges, online teaching has already begun. We told government offices that only 33% of staff would be able to work a day, officials would have to abide by strict social distance norms, use masks and sanitizers. Strict procedures will also be followed in industries. We have instructed that only 33% of the total capacity should be started, all buildings should be sanitary, employees should be from nearby places, they should go to health check-ups every day and provide them with insurance. We told the industry to go slowly and gradually. If an industry is found to violate these standards, we will seal it.

Q: What led to a fresh brawl between you and L-G?

A: The central government has announced Rs 5 lakh of wheat or rice for all the poor under Pradhan Mantri Garib Kalyan Ann Yojana. When we wanted to distribute free rice and wheat to poor people, L-G (Kiran Bedi) stopped it. She directed that they should be given money instead of rice or wheat. She even raised the issue during her video conference with President Ram Nath Kovind and Vice President M Venkaiah Naidu. But I received a letter from the Minister of Food Union Rama Vilas Paswan saying that apart from rice or wheat, we should also distribute dal. I also complained about this to the Prime Minister I spoke to the day after his videoconference with the Chief Ministers on 11 April. I told him that she does not allow us to distribute free rice to the poor as provided by the central government. Moreover, I told him that no financial assistance had been provided to us so far. The Prime Minister said he would consider it. I also spoke with Homeland Minister Amit Shah and complained to him. L-G also blocks the distribution of free APL family rice (above the poverty line) during the closing period. I also wrote about this to the central government.

Q: Did the Prime Minister and Minister of the Interior give you a guarantee in this regard?

A: The Prime Minister heard this and the Home Minister assured me that he would talk to her (Kiran Bedi).

