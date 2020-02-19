[puma-warns-of-strike-to-income-and-income-from-coronavirus]



FILE Photo: The logo of German sports merchandise business Puma is observed at the entrance of a single of its outlets in Vienna, Austria, March 18, 2016. REUTERS/Leonhard Foeger/File Image

February 19, 2020

HERZOGENAURACH, Germany (Reuters) – German sportswear group Puma on Wednesday mentioned it predicted China’s coronavirus outbreak to hit its profits and gains in the very first quarter but it continue to hopes to reach its targets for 2020.

Puma mentioned a lot more than 50 percent of its suppliers in China were briefly shut and the drop of the Chinese tourism business enterprise was also hurting other markets, especially in Asia. Puma generates almost a third of its profits in Asia.

Puma mentioned fourth-quarter profits rose a currency-altered 18% to one.479 billion euros ($one.60 billion), although earnings before desire and taxation (EBIT) jumped 47% to 55 million, the two higher than normal analyst forecasts for 1.43 billion and 52 million respectively.

The enterprise reported it predicted 2020 currency-adjusted profits growth of around 10% and an EBIT of amongst 500 million and 520 million, as perfectly as a sizeable improvement in net gain.

(Reporting by Emma Thomasson Editing by Michelle Martin)