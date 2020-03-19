Punjab govt to suspend community transport from Friday midnight because of to coronavirus outbreak

File photo of Punjab Chief Minister Captain Amarinder Singh | ANI

Chandigarh: The Punjab government on Thursday announced suspension of general public transport expert services from Friday midnight, apart from restricting general public gatherings to significantly less than 20, in the state, inching nearer to a shutdown amid the worldwide outbreak of coronavirus.

It has also made a decision to shut marriage palaces, hotels, places to eat, banquets and dining destinations, other than home shipping companies and takeaways in the full state.

General public transport buses, tempos and automobile rickshaws will be suspended from the midnight of Friday, Local Bodies minister Brahm Mohindra here.

These conclusions were being taken in a meeting of the seven-member Group of Ministers (GoM), shaped by the Punjab govt to review the circumstance triggered by the coronavirus outbreak on a day by day foundation.

The GoM also made a decision to prohibit the community collecting to 20. Earlier, it was limited to 50 men and women.

The minister further stated the public working in the government places of work will also be restricted.

He additional claimed the tests of courses 10 and 12 of the Punjab College Education Board have been postponed till March 31.

All commissioners, deputy commissioners, senior superintendent of police have been directed not to depart their stations, reported the minister.

The authorities is all set to deal with any eventuality, he more claimed, adding that the selection of isolation wards would also be increased in hospitals.

