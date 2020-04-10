Punjab police register US-based Sikhs for Justice outlawed clothing case – India news

Punjab police on Friday booked Gurpatwant Singh Pannun and his banned Sikhs for Justice (SFJ) over ugly automated calls that were supposed to incite people, especially young men, against the state government during the closure over the Covid-19 pandemic.

Cases have been registered against US-based Pannun and SFJ pursuant to section 124 (A) of the IPC, and sections 10 (A) and 13 (1) of the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act, 1967, in State Special Operations Cell in Mohali, Punjab Police Director General Dinkar Gupta tweeted.

According to officials of the State Special Operations Cell (SSOC), Mohali, preliminary investigation revealed that Pannun was involved in ugly actions through automatic calls as well as pre-recorded audio messages to various residents in March and April 2020.

Shortly after the outbreak of the Covid-19 pandemic in India, Pannun and his associates spread nasty content on social media to further fuel the already troubled Punjab.

Revealing the modus operandi, a Punjab police officer said one such recorded audio message, sent by an international North American number, caused Pannun to listen, claiming that the Central and Punjab governments had tortured young men in the name of law enforcement by locking them in the state continuously.

Pre-recorded interactive voicemails by phone calls, as well as audio messages to Punjab residents from New York, are being created to launch the plan for this self-proclaimed Sikhs for Justice organization, an official said.

.