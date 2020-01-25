‘Punk’d’ makes another restart & chance that the rapper hosts

The popular MTV celebrity string show Punk’d will be restarted in 2020 Chance the rapper takes over hosting tasks.

Punk’s’s Revival will be available exclusively on the Quibi mobile streaming platform from April 2020 pitchfork,

The OG show was an MTV classic that was moderated by That 70s Show Star Ashton Kutcher. Punk’d originally ran from 2003 to 2007 before there were two revivals in 2012 and 2015.

But why stop at two restarts when we can have three? Especially when Chance hosts the Fucking Rapper?

Please, sir, prank me again.

“Punk’d is one of MTV’s best-known franchises,” said the rapper in a press release. “I grew up with this show and it’s surreal to sit in the driver’s seat on Quibi this time.”

If you’re wondering what the hell Quibi is, don’t worry, me too. The platform is scheduled to launch on April 6th, but we hadn’t heard of it yet.

So far we know that the subscription service will give you $ 5USD ($ 7) a month and that the CEO Meg Whitman I recently apologized for comparing journalists to pedophiles, which is … something.

The platform essentially aims to provide short, easily digestible content, which I think is similar to the professionally produced YouTube channels like “The Try Guys”.

Currently, a Disney + subscription only gives you $ 8.99 a month back, while Netflix and Stan cost $ 9.99 and $ 10, respectively. It’s hard to understand why you’re paying $ 7 for 10-minute punk episodes. But who knows, maybe the platform will surprise us with its catalog in April.

Coincidence is not a surprising choice for hosting tasks, as it has already shown MTV reality shows, including the network’s Wild ‘N Out’ moderated by Nick Cannon.

Quibi will be launched in the U.S. on April 6. However, we will definitely keep you informed of the launch in Australia.

Getty Images / Scott Dudelson