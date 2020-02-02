Punxsutawney Phil, the marmot, predicts early spring

PUNXSUTAWNEY, Pa. (AP) – Pennsylvania’s most famous marmot said on Sunday: “Spring will be early, that’s a certainty.”

At sunrise on Groundhog Day, members of Punxsutawney Phil’s inner circle with top hat revealed the cuddly oracle’s prediction – its 134th “forecast,” according to the Pennsylvania Tourism Office.

Awakened by the chants of the crowd of “Phil!” The marmot was hoisted up in the air to greet the congregation before making its decision. Then he grabbed a dealer’s glove when a member of his inner circle announced that spring would come earlier this year.

The annual event has its origins in a German legend that winter continues when a furry rodent casts a shadow on February 2nd. If not, spring comes early.

In reality, Phil’s prediction is decided in advance by the group on Gobblers Knob, a tiny hill just outside of Punxsutawney. That is approximately 105 kilometers northeast of Pittsburgh.