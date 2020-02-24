pupils-obtain-airplane-ticket-to-get-$227-food-from-chick-fil-a

ALBANY, N.Y. — A team of university pupils came up with an concept to fill their craving for fast foodstuff chicken.

College students at Rensselaer Polytechnic Institute (RPI) in Troy, New York, are a 90-moment generate away from the closest freestanding Chick-fil-A. The only other option is the meals court docket at Albany Intercontinental Airport. That would involve the inconvenience of acquiring a airplane ticket, heading by TSA and foregoing the flight just for some fried rooster.

So that’s what they did.

Additional than a dozen fellas put their minds with each other and experienced Vincent Putrino, the captain of the school’s cross region crew, go the more mile. Putrino bought a aircraft ticket at the Albany airport, a just one-way vacation to Fort Lauderdale for $98, went as a result of safety and acquired food for 18 people today with no intent to board the flight.

Their buy, which arrived out to be $227.28, consisted of:

15 Chick-fil-A sandwiches

15 significant fries

156 Chick-fil-A nuggets

Just one bag of cookies

A person lemonade

Very good issue it was not Sunday.