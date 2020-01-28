Puppies become superheroes with Southeastern Guide Dogs

PALMETTO, Florida (WFLA) – Southeastern Guide Dogs trains working dogs to change the lives of people with disabilities.

These dogs include guide dogs, service dogs and experienced service dogs.

The young puppies are especially suitable for people with vision loss, veterans with disabilities and children with significant problems such as vision loss or the loss of a parent in the military.

All Southeastern Guide Dogs dogs are given free to those in need in Tampa Bay.

According to the Southeastern Guide Dogs, all guide dogs are guide dogs, but not all guide dogs are guide dogs.

Guide dogs are animals that have undergone rigorous formal training to perform certain jobs or tasks “to reduce a person’s specific disability,” according to the Americans with Disabilities Act.

The work that the companion dog does is directly related to the person’s disability.

Guide dogs are intended for those who are legally blind to find their way around the world.

Since 1982, when the organization started, more than 3,200 guide and service dog teams have been established.

Around 150 dogs are accepted into leadership, service and other professions every year.

The training for each of these puppies lasts two years and accompanies them throughout their lives.

While these puppies are in training, they need to be raised. This is where volunteers come in.

If you live in Tampa Bay, want to make a difference and love puppies – Southeastern Guide Dogs needs you. CLICK HERE to become a puppy breeder.

CLICK HERE to learn more about southeastern guide dogs.