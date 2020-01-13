Puppy-Spotting 101: What to consider when choosing your new best friend

Loading...

As someone who has known for a long time that I don’t really want to have children anymore, my parents are aware that all grandchildren they get will be furry. Dogs have always been my favorite animal, to the point where I openly state that I miss my ex’s dogs more than ever (they know who they are).

But despite my great admiration for her, I currently don’t have my own dog (thanks, real estate). While I’m waiting for the right circumstances, I’ve done a whole lot of research on how to find the right puppy for you and where to adopt it (don’t shop).

Here are a few things to consider when choosing your friend forever, because if you take one home and then pick it up again, I will be very, very angry with you and you right into the cone of shame stuck.

1. What is your life situation like?

The first thing I’m going to tell you is to get all the selfish thoughts out of what you need in a puppy out of your brain. You face a dependent little friend who will rely on you for just about anything. So let’s consider what YOU need.

To put it this way: if you live in a tiny apartment without a garden and don’t have time to walk with them, you shouldn’t opt ​​for a huge or overly active dog that needs fresh air and space for big jumps. That just means, doesn’t it?

Not every puppy fits your house or apartment or is friends with your other pets. So you have to be realistic with the type you can have.

2. Can you bring your energy levels together?

Some dogs are brisk runners who run rings around you faster than you can reach into a pack of goodies with your hand. Some will be so simple that you could literally call their name, and all they will give you is a glance. And I can empathize because if I were ever turned into a dog, I would be the latter.

If you have the kind of lifestyle and habitat where a very energetic dog can run around and walk regularly for over an hour a day, you can choose a dog that likes to run. If you are not at home often and can only exercise for 20 to 30 minutes a day, you may want to take a sweet snoozer.

3. Have you thought about how much it will cost?

Did you know that the average cost to buy a new puppy in the first year can be several thousand dollars? We’re talking about insurance, training (Petbarn Puppy School is a good place to start), collars, vaccinations, Desex, and even furniture – that’s much more than just the adoption fee. Then you have ongoing costs such as food, veterinary examinations and care. So you want to make sure you have the means to look after them.

4. How big will they grow?

Let us take a moment to remember that just because a puppy is small when it is born does not stay that way forever. My brother’s Irish wolfhound could fit in my arms when she came into our lives, and now she is so tall that she stands on two legs and is taller than me (admittedly it is not difficult 5-2).

Even if you have a lot of space and yard, you may prefer not to take a really huge dog. Me? I say the bigger the better. Give me a crazy Great Dane who wants to cuddle every day of the week. But that may not be right for you. You may have small children and want something a little bigger – just think ahead.

5. Is it the right time for you to have a puppy?

Do you have long-term travel destinations that you have not yet reached? Are you planning to take off the jet for months? This is hardly fair for a new best friend. The only thing stopping many people from having a puppy is knowing that they are not there to take care of them.

However, if you allow yourself at least six months between the holidays, give your new puppy time to get used to you and his new friends. But if you are planning a big trip soon, now may not be the right time.

6. How much care are you ready for?

I think the real question here is: how much do you like vacuuming? Are lint rolls your best friend? Do you like to stroke and comb in the fur? Some puppies will have lush coats that require a lot more grooming than a short-haired puppy dog, and you need to take that into account when choosing them.

Short-haired dogs are usually easier to care for in terms of aesthetics. So if you have time (or want your living room to be hair free), you should go for it. But if you don’t mind grooming and you already suckle regularly, why not choose a long haired puppy? Dandruff happens, you know, and you can take your dog to your local Petbarn Grooming salon at any time, from a quick bath and blow-dry to a full pampering sesh.

Ultimately, it is a fun journey to be a new pet owner, whether you are interested in a particular breed or fall in love with that playful puppy who had a funny face when you scratched your ears. but can be quite stressful.

