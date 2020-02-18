[puppy-that-can’t-walk,-pigeon-who-can’t-fly-become-shelter-buddies]

by: CNN
Posted:
/ Updated:
HILTON, NY (CNN) — A bird that can’t fly has become best friends with an unlikely four-legged animal — a chihuahua puppy.
Herman the pigeon suffered neurological damage more than a year ago, and as a result, can no longer fly.
The Mia Foundation in Rochester, New York took him in.
The rescue organization rehabilitates animals with physical deformities.
The nonprofit’s founder, Sue Rogers, put Herman with little Lundy, a chihuahua puppy that can’t walk. The two hit it off and started cuddling almost immediately.
Rogers said she was ‘blown away.’ She posted photos of the pair on social media and the foundation raised $6,000 in just two days.
It’s unknown if Herman and Lundy will stay together, as Lundy may already have a new home lined up.
The question is… if the new owner will adopt Herman too.
LATEST STORIES:
Top Videos
Gasparilla Distance Classic and Black Girls RUN!
62-year-old set Guinness World Record for longest plank
62-year-old attempts to break record for world’s longest plank
8 On Your Side’s Gabrielle Shirley talks to drivers ahead of the Firestone Grand Prix of St. Petersburg
‘The dad brought me the child’s lifeless body’ East Lake Fire Rescue Lieutenant saves toddler from near-drowning
Pasco Co. Commissioners consider economic incentive plan for downtown development
Plant City airport ignites kids love for aviation with free flights
Deadly crash shuts down part of SR-52 in Pasco County
It Runs In The Family
Tuesday Midday Weather Update
Identity theft victim told to claim crook’s phone charges on income taxes
Trending Stories