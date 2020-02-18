[puppy-that-can’t-walk,-pigeon-who-can’t-fly-become-shelter-buddies]

HILTON, NY (CNN) — A bird that can’t fly has become best friends with an unlikely four-legged animal — a chihuahua puppy.

Herman the pigeon suffered neurological damage more than a year ago, and as a result, can no longer fly.

The Mia Foundation in Rochester, New York took him in.

The rescue organization rehabilitates animals with physical deformities.

The nonprofit’s founder, Sue Rogers, put Herman with little Lundy, a chihuahua puppy that can’t walk. The two hit it off and started cuddling almost immediately.

Rogers said she was ‘blown away.’ She posted photos of the pair on social media and the foundation raised $6,000 in just two days.

It’s unknown if Herman and Lundy will stay together, as Lundy may already have a new home lined up.

The question is… if the new owner will adopt Herman too.

LATEST STORIES: