Purdue faces a tough test against No. 17 Iowa

No. 17 Iowa (16-6, 7-4) vs. Purdue (12-10, 5-6)

Mackey Arena, West Lafayette, Indiana; Wednesday, 7 p.m. European summer time

BOTTOM LINE: No. 17 Iowa presents Purdue with a major challenge. Purdue has won three of their eight games against league opponents this season. Iowa defeated Illinois at home at seven on Sunday.

SAVVY SENIORS: Iowas Luka Garza, Joe Wieskamp and Ryan Kriener together accounted for 58 percent of the team’s points this season, scoring 64 percent of all Hawkeyes points in the last five games and the 68 3-pointers he attempted and in has made 10 out of 23 in the last five games. He also made 65 percent of his free throws this season.

GROUND CLEARANCE: Iowas Wieskamp tried 117 three points and achieved 38.5 percent of it. In the last five games he was 9 to 23 points.

ASSIST-TO-FG RELATIONSHIP: The Hawkeyes have recently used bucket assists more often than the Boilermakers. Purdue has supported 37 out of 74 field goals (50 percent) in the last three games, while Iowa has supported 44 out of 70 field goals (62.9 percent) in the last three games.

DID YOU KNOW THAT: The Iowa crime scored 78.9 points per game, the 26th highest in Division I. Purdue only averaged 67.2 points per game, which is the 256th place nationwide.

___

___

