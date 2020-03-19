Pure Rationale Revolution announce joint tour with Gazpacho

Reformed British prog rockers Pure Reason Revolution have declared reside dates for October with Norwegian proggers Gazpacho. The United kingdom proggers, who split in 2011, are releasing their new album Eupnea as a result of InsideOut Songs on April 3.

“To provide Eupnea’s tracks reside will be a problem but I’m certain worthwhile,” the band inform Prog. “The tracks breathe new lifetime, they produce synth lines become guitar elements etcetera This experimentation is inspiring & feeds new creativity”.

Gazpacho are now performing on the observe up to their 2018 album Soyuz, which will be unveiled later on this calendar year by Kscope Documents.

“Gazpacho are pleased to announce that we are hitting the streets in Europe this October, for a double-monthly bill tour with the fantastic PRR,” states Gazpacho. “You get 2 concert events for the value of… perfectly… a person-ish! With a 2020-produced album in our pocket we’re hunting ahead to when all over again satisfy the crowd, reinforce bonds and friendships, and of study course make new kinds.”

The bands will enjoy:

Oct 16: POL Warsaw, Progresja

Oct 17: POL Poznan, U Bazyla

Oct 18. GER Berlin, Columbia Theater

Oct 20: GER Cologne, Die Kantine

Oct 22: NED Zwolle, Hedon

Oct 23: NEL Breda, Mezz

Oct 24: FRA Paris, Petit Bain

Oct 25: British isles London, Islington Assembly Corridor

Tickets go on sale following 7 days.

(Graphic credit score: InsideOut Tunes)