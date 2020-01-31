Pure Reason Revolution releases brand new track Silent Genesis

The reformed Pure Reason Revolution has released the first new music since they announced their return with Eupnea, their first new studio album for ten years. The ten-minute Silent Genesis, which you can listen to below, was written for singer and guitarist Jon Courtney together with the original PRR keyboardist and guitarist Greg Jong.

“With some songs the blood is sweat and tears to make them nailed, but Silent Genesis came together very quickly,” Courtney tells Prog. “While Greg and I were working on the music, Chloe was singing in London. We had a lot of fun creating this song; mangsynths, reefs and unexpected outroing with funk!”

Pure Reason Revolution will release Eupnea on 3 April via InsideOut Music. It is the band’s first album since Hammer And Anvil from 2010, after which the band broke up after a short tour in 2011.

“We have stuck to our manifesto of no musical boundaries and the result was Eupnea,” say the bad ones. “We are returning to a more progressive sound with wild guitars, thundering drums and the stacked harmonies that give us our distinctive sound. We are happy to play it live.”

[Embed] https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=5khMXtZ6YjE [/ embed]