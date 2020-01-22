Pure Reason Revolution returns with their first album in 10 years

Pure Reason Revolution has announced that they will release their first album in 10 years this spring.

Jon Courtney and Chloë Alper reactivated the band in 2019 after saying goodbye in 2011 after the release of 2010’s Hammer And Anvil.

They played their first show since they returned to last year’s Midsummer Prog in the Netherlands, where they performed their debut The Dark Third in 2006

Now they have revealed that their fourth album Eupnea will arrive on April 3 via InsideOut Music.

The duo says in a statement: “We have kept to our manifesto of no musical boundaries and the result was Eupnea.

“We are returning to a more progressive sound with wild guitars, thundering drums and the stacked harmonies that give us our distinctive sound. We are happy to play it live. “

The album cover was made by artist Jill Doherty and the album is released on a limited edition CD Digipak, gatefold 2LP / CD and on digital and streaming platforms.

A full track list and pre-order details will be revealed in due course.

Pure Reason Revolution has two shows this summer: at Night Of The Prog in Germany on July 17 and at the British Ramblin ’Man Fair on July 18.

[Embed] https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=sLlKj5u_SJ8 [/ embed]