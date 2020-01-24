Purgatory 12 explores a brother’s grief

In search of a way out of E-Space, the fourth doctor, Romana, K9 and Adric land on a very strange penal colony in Purgatory 12, the opening story of the ninth series of Doctor Who: The Fourth Doctor Adventures.

Series 9 of The Fourth Doctor Adventures begins with Purgatory 12 by Marc Platt. Romana and K9 play in season 18 – specifically in the gap between the classic State of Decay series and Warriors’ Gate – and are trapped in another universe. While they found their way into the e-space fairly easily (not to mention chance), they are now desperately looking for a way out.

They are currently accompanied by Adric on their travels. Adric, who comes from this universe, is still fighting to fit into the TARDIS crew. He also struggles to cope with the death of his brother Varsh, who was killed in Adric’s introductory story Full Circle.

Grief of a companion

This is something that is immediately noticeable in Purgatory 12 and shows why it is worth exploring this gap. Adric’s grief over his brother’s death was never really addressed on the screen. It is not surprising – at that time the series did not concentrate very much on the emotional side of the companions, even if they had clearly gone through something great in their lives. So it’s nice to see Adric’s sadness unfolding in a very credible way, especially when he makes some rather ruthless and dangerous decisions when TARDIS arrives in Purgatory 12.

While Adric focuses on a lot in this story, the rest of the TARDIS team naturally focuses on that as well. We see the fourth doctor and Romana struggling with the responsibility of having someone so young that they travel with them. Especially the former, who have never taken responsibility!

Even K9 has something to do. We’ll see him find a friend in this story and make a quick connection that feels believable to the robot dog. He also gave a particularly emotional role in the last episode.

A very strange prison

Purgatory 12’s character exploration is fantastic, but what about the story? The title prison is a pretty interesting place. It is clear that something quite strange is happening in purgatory 12 that is not happening on a planet but on an asteroid. Who is really responsible for this prison?

Not surprisingly, Purgatory 12 has many of the features normally found in Marc Platt’s stories: a sense of strangeness and idiosyncrasy, a rich world, and a multitude of interesting characters.

A character that stands out is Crimsson. Crimsson is played by George Watkins (who also plays the new companion Marc in the Fifth Doctor audios) and is your classic knight on the lookout. It would have been easy for Watkins to play it over the top and ridiculous. Instead, Watkins plays the character directly and makes him believable. This gives us a very likeable character.

Purgatory 12 is exactly why I’m glad The Fourth Doctor Adventures has gone from two-part to four-part stories. I’ve enjoyed many of the previous series, but a story like Purgatory 12 takes a lot of space to tell. It’s a story full of strange ideas, but at the same time it takes time to explore the characters. A good start to the brand new series from The Fourth Doctor Adventures.

