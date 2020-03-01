purple-line-rerouted-to-elevated-tracks-for-‘medical-crisis-on-tracks’-at-roosevelt

CTA Purple Line trains have been rerouted between the Fullerton and Cermak-Chinatown stations Saturday night soon after a person was injured on the tracks at the Roosevelt station.

The transit authority introduced the service disruption about 10: 40 p.m., stating trains had been stopped at the Roosevelt station, 1167 S. State St., for a “medical unexpected emergency on the tracks.” They declared that trains ended up rerouted to the elevated tracks about 50 % an hour afterwards.

A gentleman was taken to Northwestern Memorial Medical center in serious-to-important situation, Chicago hearth officers mentioned.

Officers could not ensure whether or not the guy was strike by a teach.

This is a producing tale. Examine back again for updates.