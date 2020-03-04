purple-sox-lhp-chris-sale-anticipated-to-prevent-tommy-john-operation-for-now

Thursday, March 5, 2020
David Keith
FORT MYERS, FL. – FEBRUARY 20: Chris Sale #41 of the Boston Pink Sox sprints throughout spring teaching at JetBlue Park Sophisticated on February 20, 2020 in Fort Myers, Florida. (Personnel Image By Matt Stone/MediaNews Team/Boston Herald)

FORT MYERS — Chris Sale will keep away from Tommy John surgical treatment for now, an market supply verified to the Herald on Wednesday.

The information was first documented by The Athletic’s Ken Rosenthal about 20 minutes just after Red Sox interim supervisor Ron Roenicke stated the group was however awaiting a third opinion from Dr. Neal ElAttrache in Los Angeles and necessary to examine it with Sale.

The team is envisioned to handle the findings of the MRI on Thursday morning.

A lot more to appear.

