Purple Sox LHP Eduardo Rodriguez strikes out 10 as dominant spring carries on

PORT CHARLOTTE, Fla. — It’s not generally a pitcher strikes out 10 in a spring instruction sport.

Eduardo Rodriguez attained that feat in four innings on Tuesday night time.

Rodriguez fanned 10 although making it possible for six hits and going for walks one particular in four scoreless innings in the Pink Sox’ 3-1 earn around the Tampa Bay Rays.

“I feel very good every single time I go out there,” said Rodriguez, who is on keep track of to get started for the Purple Sox on opening day in Toronto on March 26. “I would say the adjust-up was a little bit down. They didn’t conclusion up chasing it that substantially like most of their hitters I know in the common time but the relaxation was genuinely superior.

“Fastball command, I was a small little bit out of command. I was supposed to go five innings, I went four, threw 80 pitches, I felt it was a fantastic course of action obtaining completely ready for the future outing.”

Rodriguez has dominated all spring, letting just two runs in 11 innings though placing out 20 and walking just two.

Bogaerts breaks his -for

Xander Bogaerts commenced the spring -for-12 with 7 strikeouts, but collected his to start with hit with a one to ideal industry in the third inning.

“Took a while,” he claimed afterward. “Just happy to be actively playing and feeling good coming out of the video game.”

Bogaerts started camp with a sore ankle and is nevertheless powering plan. He played just three innings just before the Sox taken off him.

“I’ve been looking at the ball really very well from my 1st working day until eventually now,” he stated. “The strikeouts really don’t say that but I’ve been viewing the ball actually well, recognizing a large amount of pitches. Slowly and gradually my timing is coming again. Just hoping to strike the balls on the barrell now. Have a wonderful off-day tomorrow so just have to get my body great. I seriously need to have that working day off. We’ll see how I occur back.”

Bogaerts is scheduled to perform up coming on Friday.

Bradley doesn’t brain proper subject

Jackie Bradley Jr. almost produced a highlight-reel catch in his very first match playing correct discipline.

Bradley has been participating in primarily centre field with Kevin Pillar using about for the departed Mookie Betts in proper, but interim supervisor Ron Roenicke thinks Bradley is a strong right fielder and would like to see equally alignments before camp breaks.

“It’s the outfield, it’s what I do,” Bradley reported. “Left, heart, proper. Just go capture the ball.”

Asked if he prefers centre field, he stated, “That’s the place I’ve played a lengthy time. We’ll see what transpires.”

Bradley dove for what would’ve been a sensational capture in the second inning but the ball went off his glove and rolled to the fence.

“You read through the ball otherwise (in suitable area),” Bradley said. “I shed it in the previous next. The silhouette of the solar was even now sort of out and messing with me. At the really past second I dropped it a small bit. But I felt superior. I’m pissed I did not make the enjoy but I’ll make it in the course of the period.”

He experienced two extra hits and is hitting .414.

“I experience excellent,” he explained.