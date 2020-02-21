[purple-velvet’s-wendy-returns-to-instagram-on-her-birthday-for-1st-time-considering-the-fact-that-damage-to-thank-enthusiasts]

Crimson Velvet’s Wendy made a welcome return to Instagram!

On February 21, she took to her personalized Instagram account to share pictures and a concept of gratitude to ReVeluvs [Red Velvet’s official fan club name].

This was Wendy’s first Instagram update in virtually two months considering that December 24, 2019. The working day following on December 25, Wendy was injured throughout rehearsals for 2019 SBS Gayo Daejeon, which resulted in injuries to her face and fractures in her pelvis and wrist on the right facet of her system. She has since been using a split from all things to do to concentrate on her restoration.

In her message, Wendy not only thanked enthusiasts for birthday wishes as her birthday is on February 21, but she also shared an update to how her recovery has been going. She shared warm text with admirers in equally Korean and English, and her messages study as follows:

Pleasure~ Hi, it is Purple Velvet’s Wendy. It is been a though, appropriate? Had been you shocked? I consider I’m putting up for the first time in two months. Thank you so much for celebrating my birthday now on February 21. And thanks to your worry and appreciate, I’m recovering nicely and acquiring better. I experience like I stunned you and manufactured you fret, I’m sorry. February is now coming to an conclude. Time feels like it is heading slowly and gradually but rapidly at the exact time. Our ReVeluv, like I explained in my Instagram live, I’m not heading any where and I’m likely to be proper listed here. Simply because I’m likely to sing for all my lifestyle. So I will get well speedily so I can fulfill you on phase in fantastic wellbeing as quickly as I can! Till then, commit each individual working day in joy! I’m constantly so grateful and I really like you, our ReVeluv. I miss out on you so considerably.

Pricey our ReVeluv, Good day every person, it’s Wendy! Skipped me substantially? It’s been a even though given that I’ve uploaded my most current article. I just wished to thank every person for all the appreciate and assistance you have shared with me on my birthday. Thank you from the base of my coronary heart. Also, I’m recovering really very well, many thanks to all of our ReVeluv. As I said through my Instagram reside, I will not be heading wherever but constantly singing appropriate future to you as Wendy. I hope to see you all before long on phase! Many thanks to you all, our Reveluv, for coming into my existence and getting a huge part of my journey. Pass up you a lot. Muahh

We wish Wendy all the very best as she proceeds her restoration!