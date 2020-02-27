purple-velvet’s-yeri-opens-up-about-particular-targets-for-2020

In a new interview and pictorial for Marie Claire journal, Purple Velvet’s Yeri talked about her existing point out of mind and her targets for the 12 months forward.

The idol, who flew all the way to London to pose for the magazine’s March problem, shared that she experienced just lately started generating much more of an effort and hard work to enjoy the tiny times in everyday living, even amidst Red Velvet’s frantic plan.

“When you are making an attempt to maintain up with a busy plan, time normally passes promptly, with out your even realizing it,” she remarked. “So for this spherical of promotions, I experimented with really hard to commit each and every and every single second to memory. I feel proud, since I feel like I’ve accomplished a amount of own expansion.”

Yeri also revealed her individual objectives for 2020.

“In addition to my actions with Crimson Velvet,” she shared, “I want to continue to keep producing music and become a person who can confidently convey to the tales I want to explain to through new music.”

“And most importantly,” she concluded, “I want to turn into a heat-hearted individual.”

