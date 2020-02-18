[purse-misplaced-in-1957-found-in-ohio-center-faculty,-returned-to-owner’s-family]

NORTH CANTON, Ohio — A extended missing purse found trapped in between a set of lockers and a wall at an Ohio faculty is like a time capsule from the 1950s.

It was located in 2019 by a custodian making repairs at North Canton Center College. It was discovered the purse covered in dust belonged to Patti Rumfola, a previous scholar who misplaced it in 1957.

Rumfola died in 2013, but the purse’s contents gave her spouse and children a glimpse into what her lifestyle was like as a teenager at then Hoover Superior Faculty.

It contained several black and white shots, makeup items, a comb, university provides and a soccer sport agenda.

The purse also held membership playing cards and 26 cents which became distinctive keepsakes for her children.

The faculty stated every of Rumfola’s five youngsters held a penny from their mom’s purse.

According to Rumfola’s obituary, she graduated from the school district in 1960 and went on to develop into a instructor.