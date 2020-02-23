pusha-t-pulls-‘hunting-season’-from-streaming-out-of-respect-for-pop-smoke

Pusha T has pulled his track ‘Hunting Season’ from streaming products and services, saying the lyrical content of the Jadakiss collaboration “isn’t environment well” with him following the death of Pop Smoke.

Study additional: Pay out tribute to the late, excellent Pop Smoke with his 10 very best tracks

The 20-12 months-aged rapper, actual title Bashar Barakah Jackson, was shot and killed in a home-invasion theft this 7 days (February 19).

“‘Hunting Season’ was a request that IcePick Jay (RIP) often experienced and in light of his demise, me and Kiss made an amazing track,” Pusha wrote in a put up on Instagram.

“With that remaining reported, the whole idea of searching period and the hypothetical suggestions of ‘killing rappers’ is not location nicely with me whilst mourning the the latest demise of Popsmoke.” See the complete write-up below.

The music contains strains this kind of as “When I assume of these rappers, I wanna go huntin’,” “I’ve acquired a couple rappers’ heads on the wall of my crib,” and “You much better have your shotgun loaded,” and was produced on Friday (February 21) as the most recent one from Jadakiss’ forthcoming album ‘Ignatius’.

Pusha T’s supervisor had earlier signed Pop Smoke to his label, and Pusha experienced done with Pop Smoke on ‘Welcome To The Party’ for the duration of a pageant overall look in Brooklyn last yr.

Earlier this week, Joey Bada$$ shared a new freestyle commemorating the young rapper.

“God blessed the kid with numerous skills, he was selected/Which is why you see him dwelling in the second every second, gotta very own it/‘Cause you never know what could be your past,” Bada$$ raps in the freestyle.

“The place I’m from, stories by no means close with no happily at any time afters/Just damaged family members, pressured to begin new chapters.”

Sharing the freestyle on Instagram, he also wrote: “A lil some thing I wrote in light of all the fucked up shit goin on rn… I will need hip hop to have a hug…”