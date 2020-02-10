Pussy Riot claims that the Russian police stopped shooting because of “gay propaganda”

Pussy Riot said in a statement that the Russian police stormed a music video for a new song called “БЕСИТ / RAGE” in Saint on Sunday (February 10).

According to a statement by the band released overnight, the police cited the country’s “gay propaganda” and accused the queer feminist punk rock band of “extremism” and “making an illegal video,” but could not provide a legal justification for that Deliver removal of the group from the Lenfilm studio where they were filming.

The band shared a video in which the Russian police apparently passed on their allegations.

The shoot showed “150 activists, mostly female or queer,” the group added in the statement.

They allege that the police prevented Pussy Riot from bringing a generator to end the shooting after instructing Lenfilm to turn off the power.

(embed) https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=QKdY33AFmEc (/ embed)

The Russian “Homosexual Propaganda Law” was passed unanimously by the State Duma on June 11, 2013, and incorporated into the law by President Vladimir Putin on June 30, 2013.

In an interview with the Russian press, Lenfilm claimed the police in the video were actors and blamed the power outage for a technical problem.

Pussy Riot hit back on Instagram and wrote, “Damn if the actor played that, he would have gotten an Oscar.”

They added: “Today we lost $ 15,000 to video production due to the absurd law of ‘gay propaganda’ and we are grateful if you can share this information with us and / or help us raise the money for the video happen anyway. “