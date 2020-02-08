Pussycat Dolls release comeback single “React” before the Aussie tour

The Pussycat Dolls have made their long-awaited return with a brand new single, “React”, to be released before their upcoming tour of Australia.

The dance-pop song is the first release by the group of girls since their 2009 EP, “Doll Domination – The Mini Collection”. The group of five had already previewed the song during their comeback on the British album “The X Factor: Celebrity” in November. Listen to “respond” below.

(embed) https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=A0vq3jLAoQg (/ embed)

An accompanying video for “React” arrives tomorrow (February 8th) at 2:00 am. The group recently previewed the upcoming picture with a sultry teaser on Twitter. Check it out here.

Our video for #REACT premieres at @YouTubeMusic TOMORROW AT 10AM ET / 7AM PT !! We will answer all your questions in the chat. Make sure you click “Set Reminder” so that you will be notified when it starts! WE CAN’T WAIT !!! 🔥💋 https://t.co/YVf3VebyX2 pic.twitter.com/9VUTwBXBkc

– PUSSYCAT DOLLS (@pussycatdolls) February 6, 2020

According to Pedestrian.TV, the Pussycat Dolls will go down under in March to advertise their new single. The group will return to their nationwide So Pop 2020 headliner tour in late April and early May. They will play shows in Brisbane, Perth, Adelaide, Sydney and Melbourne as well as in the New Zealand cities of Christchurch and Auckland.

Pop 2020 will also feature performances by British dance pop group Steps, American singer Jesse McCartney, Irish singer Samantha Mumba and more. For more information and ticketing details, visit the official So Pop website.

The Pussycat Dolls made their debut in 2005 with the global hit “Don’t Cha” that topped the ARIA charts. They will release two successful albums over the next few years before they disband in early 2010.