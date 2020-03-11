Put on a windbreaker these days and get the winter coat prepared -Nikki

Here is your neighborhood weather forecast for March 11, 2020.

Nikki Torres

Posted: March 11, 2020 5:47 AM

SPOKANE, Wash. — Time to capitalize on these spring-like disorders! We are going to be higher than typical, sunny and dry currently.

We’ll see partly cloudy skies this early morning, then a lot of that will melt away off by this afternoon. Then we can get pleasure from sunshine!

Wind gusts will perform a big portion in our Wednesday forecast. We could see up to 30 mph wind gusts this afternoon in Spokane. This morning, winds are more robust in Pullman and Moses Lake. Winds will continue to be gusty into our evening hours as properly. Hold on to your hats, as they say!

Higher temperatures this afternoon will mostly be in the minimal 50s throughout the region. A tad cooler in Sandpoint, some upper 40s in north Idaho. These are above normal. We typically see mid 40s this time of 12 months in Spokane. This is our warmest day in the forecast, we will interesting from listed here.

Tonight’s lows are seeking really close to afternoon highs this weekend. Yes, it is heading to get that cold. It will get even colder all through the right away several hours. We’re chatting teenagers – and low teens – in the weekend forecast.

See the development. We are cooling from here on out into the weekend. 40s tomorrow, 30s for Friday, then 20s into Saturday.

Make it a fantastic Wednesday! -Nikki

