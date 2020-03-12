“Put politics apart, stop partisanship and unify as one nation and one family”

President Donald Trump gave an Oval Office address on the coronavirus outbreak on Wednesday night, and called on Americans to set aside “politics aside, for partisanship, and for unification as a nation and a nation.” family. “

Trump spoke calmly and in measured tones from a prepared text as he recounted administration’s steps so far in combating the spread of the disease, which the World Health Organization called “pandemic”. Wednesday.

The president said that “taking early and intense measures”, such as banning China’s travels, had helped delay the spread of the disease. He announced that there would be a 30-day suspension for traveling from Europe, with the exception of the United Kingdom, effective Friday midnight, due to concerns over the spread of the disease there.

Trump also said that the health insurance industry had agreed to “waive all co-payments for all coronavirus treatments” and that his administration would cut regulations so that “antiviral treatments” would be available quickly.

He said he had signed a new law, providing $ 8.3 billion to combat the disease, and announced emergency economic interventions, as well as extending the tax filing deadlines for affected businesses and individuals.

“Each of us has a role to play in the defeat of this virus,” Trump added. “Wash your hands, clean frequently used surfaces, cover your face and mouth with sneezing or coughing, and especially if you are sick or feeling unwell, stay home.”

He called on Americans to transcend policy and join in: “The virus has no chance against us,” he voted.

