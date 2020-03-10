Put the Kettle On, Epatante, Honeysuckle and Ravenhill acquire Irish honours at Cheltenham

Day three of the Cheltenham Festival is selected as Females Day but the memo evidently did not arrive at absolutely everyone as the fairer intercourse rather opted to change on the design on the opening working day of the 2020 extravaganza.

The tone was established as early as the next race when the brilliantly-named mare Put the Kettle On received the Irish on the board when winning the Racing Put up Arkle for Waterford coach Henry De Bromhead and Cork-born jockey Aidan Coleman.

In victory, Set the Kettle On turned the initial mare to win the Arkle in 40 years, a notable accomplishment on the aspect of the 16-1 outsider.

Then Epatante took centre stage, the mare offering operator JP McManus a great 69th birthday existing when justifying 2-1 favourtism in the function race, the Unibet Champion Hurdle – a race in which the second, 3rd, fourth, and fifth were all Irish-skilled.

It was 60th Competition accomplishment for McManus, 9 of which have arrive in this race. A delighted group sang delighted birthday to him as he savoured the instant in the winner’s enclosure.

JP McManus is interviewed by the media after sending Epatante out to get the Unibet Winner Hurdle Problem Trophy. Picture: Sportsfile

Paying tribute to his boss, Meath jockey Barry Geraghty explained: “JP is sourcing this expertise and he supports the recreation at each individual stage. The birthday cheer he acquired now reflects what persons consider of him due to the fact he’s a prime-class guy.”

Then it was on to the Near Brothers Mares’ Hurdle and an eagerly awaited showdown among 4-6 favourite Benie Des Dieux and the unbeaten Honeysuckle, partnered by Ireland’s major girl, Tipperary’s Rachael Blackmore.

It was Honeysuckle and Blackmore who prevailed just after a thrilling fight to give De Bromhead a day one double.

“This suggests so considerably, this mare is so distinctive,” an elated Blackmore explained. “They’ve performed an unbelievable occupation with her, Henry has generated her in suggestion-top form every time she operates, so I’m just the fortunate a person that will get to steer her spherical. She’s unbelievable.

“This is excellent, it is a major 7 days and I’m delighted. They (Pageant winners) get greater practically, you type of realise that they’re so challenging to get. I’m so blessed to be riding all of these horses, it’s brilliant.”

Praising Blackmore, De Bromhead said: “Whatever about the mare, the lady on her back again is anything exclusive — the pair of them are good.”

That they are.

Ravenhill and Jamie Codd bounce the final to get the National Hunt Steeplechase. Picture: Healy Racing

The Irish also won the finale, Ravenhill doing the enterprise in the Countrywide Hunt chase for Meath coach Gordon Elliott and Wexford jockey Jamie Codd, a results that leaves Ireland trailing the English 4-3 in the race for the Prestbury Cup.

“We really liked this horse. He was fifth in a Galway Plate and 2nd in a Kerry Nationwide and he sneaked into this race as a next-year amateur,” Codd claimed.

“Gordon Elliott is a genius. He was initially going to operate in the Kim Muir, but Gordon resolved he wished to go for this race. I explained to him to choose and wherever he went, he was heading to be a excellent experience. It truly is just a enjoyment to be a aspect of this.”

It wasn’t all good news although as an attendance of 60, 604 was down 7,270 on previous year’s history opening-day tally of 67,934, evidence maybe of the lengthy and menacing shadow currently being cast by the coronavirus.

Who understands what time will finally make of the decision to go in advance Competition, but working day just one was a day to savour.

Roll on day two.