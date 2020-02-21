[put-up-malone-gets-a-kiss-from-the-most-unlikely-of-all-destinations-+-animals]

Texas hip-hop artist Publish Malone is in this article for like no make any difference the format or giver. The Southern musician has shared a hilarious pic of himself embracing some consideration from a horse.

Big Facts: On Friday, Put up Malone arrived through with the epic-hunting instant and shared it across his social media channels.

On A Linked Observe: Last Saturday, footage emerged of Post Malone shocking a Toronto live performance crowd to an unanticipated general performance from hometown hero Drake.

Hold out, There is Extra: Both equally Malone and Drake shared pictures from the unforgettable knowledge.

Just before You Go: A clip also emerged of Drake and Post Malone experiencing off in a recreation of beer pong.