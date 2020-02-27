Putin denies the conspiracy concept that he works by using double physique | News

Russian President Vladimir Putin has acknowledged that he was available the chance to use a double entire body to make general public appearances for protection factors, but reported he turned down the give and in no way made use of one particular.

Putin, 67, who has dominated Russian politics for additional than two a long time, has been the subject of conspiracy theories in Russia, all with out foundation, that he utilizes a double system or even a little military of them.

A person of the most elaborate theories compares images of Putin about the a long time, declaring to have determined numerous various individuals posing as him.

But during an job interview with the TASS information company issued Thursday, Putin was shown a listing of preferred World-wide-web searches allegedly linked with his name, a person of which was titled "Double evidence of Putin's body."

Requested "Are you authentic?" For the interviewer, Putin replied: "Of course," right before denying that he makes use of a lookalike for general public appearances for his personal security.

But he said he had been offered the chance.

"I turned down the duplication of these bodies. This (the offer) was during the most complicated periods of the struggle from terrorism," Putin reported, incorporating that he was referring to the early 2000s.

The previous KGB agent also reaffirmed that he has ongoing to prevent a individual mobile mobile phone, stating he feels "extra at ease,quot relying on secured media.

He reported he had entry to a exclusive formal phone that could hook up to any selection he desired.

Russia fought a war in the southern Muslim vast majority Chechen location in the to start with years of Putin's 1st phrase and was regularly attacked in assaults by armed groups.