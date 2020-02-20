MOSCOW – Russian President Vladimir Putin on Thursday hailed the FBI for sharing details that served thwart a terror attack by adherents of the Islamic Condition team in St. Petersburg during the New Calendar year holidays.

Talking at a assembly with senior officials of the Federal Safety Service (FSB), the best KGB successor agency, Putin mentioned that “we are thankful to our associates for their aid and experienced solidarity in countering the prevalent danger.”

He added that “we will in a natural way answer in variety.”

The FSB in December declared the detention of two Russian adult males who confessed to plotting the terror assaults in St. Petersburg.

Putin then termed U.S. President Donald Trump to thank him for the suggestion.

In December 2017, Putin equally thanked Trump for CIA facts that helped thwart a series of bombings in St. Petersburg. The Kremlin claimed then that the CIA suggestion led the FSB to nab a team of suspects that prepared to attack St. Petersburg’s Kazan Cathedral and other crowded web pages.

Russia-U.S. ties have sunk to article-Chilly War lows just after Russia’s 2014 annexation of Crimea, but Moscow and Washington have pledged to carry on counter-terrorism cooperation.