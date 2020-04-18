Putin has ordered daily coronaviruses while Russia’s nearly 37,000

MOSCOW – Russian President Vladimir Putin has ordered the government to provide daily forecasts on the spread of the coronavirus novel as Russia records nearly 5,000 new cases a day.

Coronavirus infections in Russia began to rise sharply in April after reporting fewer infections than many western European countries in the first phase.

On Saturday, Russia’s official tally of coronavirus cases was 36,793, an overnight record increase of 4,785, and death toll of 40 to 313.

The government should “provide a short-term warning of the number of citizens who can contract the new infectious disease (COVID-19)” and report its estimates on a daily basis, according to an order published in the Kremlin website.

In Moscow, a city of 12.7 million people at the center of Russia’s coronavirus outbreak, cases jumped 2,649 to 20,754, and the city’s capital accounted for half of all new deaths reported during Saturday.

However, Moscow mayor Sergei Sobyanin said the lock-step measures first introduced in March are bearing fruit.

“The rate of disease in the city is increasing but not exponentially, and is far from the worst case,” Sobyanin wrote on his website.

“Last week, Moscow’s medical institutions were working to their limit. Today, they have moved into a more normal mode with a good stock of capacity,” Sobyanin said.

Initially declared on March 30, the lockdown regime prohibits residents from leaving their homes unless they buy food or medicine, get immediate medical treatment or walk the dog.

Authorities have also introduced a travel permit system effective April 15, and Sobyanin said Saturday that authorities will use traffic cameras to catch drivers without a ride.

Authorities and clerics encouraged Christians to stay home over the weekend of Orthodox Easter, although an old clergyman urged police on Saturday to be joking with those still trying to do so in their church. (Reporting by Maria Kiselyova and Gleb Stolyarov; Editing by Toby Chopra)