Putin is speeding up constitutional changes to extend his rule in Russia while Prime Minister Pick nods

MOSCOW – President Vladimir Putin accelerated work on constitutional changes on Thursday that could keep him in power until well after his term in 2024, while lawmakers quickly sealed his election as prime minister.

Putin spoke to a working group set up to draft constitutional changes and expressed his proposals to strengthen parliament and strengthen democracy. Kremlin critics described the proposed changes as an attempt by Putin to secure his rule for life.

The Russian head of state proposed the major changes to the country’s constitution on Wednesday. Hours later, he dismissed eight-year-old Prime Minister Dmitry Medvedev and appointed tax chief Mikhail Mishustin his successor.

The House of Commons, controlled by the Kremlin, the State Duma, quickly and unanimously approved Mishustin on Thursday.

The reshuffle has shaken Russia’s political elites, who have speculated wildly about Putin’s intentions and future cabinet appointments.

A constitutional reform announced by Putin indicated that after his current six-year term in 2024, he was working to fill a new government position for himself, although it is unclear what concrete path he will take to keep the office.

The former KGB activist has been in power for more than 20 years, longer than any other Russian or Soviet leader since Josef Stalin, who led from 1924 until his death in 1953. According to the applicable law, Putin has to resign if he officially ends.

Alexei Navalny, Russia’s most prominent opposition leader, tweeted that Putin’s proposals reflect the 67-year-old president’s intention to “rule until his death”.

Putin proposed to amend the constitution so that the legislature could appoint prime ministers and cabinet members. The President is currently authorized to make these appointments.

Putin stressed before the group that will draft the amendments that the changes “should strengthen the role of civil society, political parties and regions in important decisions about the development of our state”.

“The role of Parliament will grow and the interaction between Parliament and the cabinet will increase,” he said.

At the same time, Putin argued that Russia would not remain stable if it were governed by a parliamentary system. The president should retain the right to fire the prime minister and cabinet ministers, appoint senior defense and security officers, and be responsible for the military and law enforcement agencies, he said.

In his speech, Putin said that the constitution must also specify the authority of the State Council, a body made up of regional governors and top federal officials.

Observers speculated that Putin might try to keep control by moving back to the prime minister’s seat after heightened Parliament and Cabinet powers and curtailed the president’s authority.

Others believed that he could continue to pull the strings as chairman of the state council, similar to the long-time ruler of Kazakhstan last year. Nursultan Nazarbayev resigned as president and had a protégé elected to the post. However, the 79-year-old kept power under control by securing an outstanding position as head of the country’s Security Council.

Another possible option is a merger with neighboring Belarus, which would create a new position for the head of a new unified state. This prospect was rejected by Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko, an autocratic ruler who has been in power for more than a quarter of a century, but the Kremlin has repeatedly urged him to accept greater integration.

Few observers believe Putin is following the example of Chinese leader Xi Jinping, for whom term limits were removed in 2017, which would keep him in power for a lifetime. Putin, a graduate of law school, seems to prefer more complicated methods to take responsibility that are democratic.

One of Putin’s proposals is to give the constitution a clear priority over international law – an amendment that is seen as an expression of the Kremlin’s anger at the judgments of the European Court of Human Rights, which blamed Russia for human rights violations.

Putin accused the Strasbourg-based court on Thursday of making some “illegal” decisions and described the situation as “unacceptable”, in which Russia must unconditionally comply with its judgments.

Putin said the constitutional changes had to be approved by the entire nation, but it wasn’t immediately clear how such a referendum would be organized.

House of Representatives spokeswoman Valentina Matviyenko said the lawmaker will work to change the constitution and finalize it in the spring.

According to observers, Putin’s attempt to change the constitution four years before his term in office may reflect the Kremlin’s concern that its popularity could suffer from an anemic economy and stagnant living standards. The general election is scheduled for 2021, but some speculated that an early vote could take place.

Putin has kept his long-time ally Medvedev in his close circle and appointed him the newly created deputy of the President of the Security Council. Medvedev’s popularity has suffered from Russia’s economic difficulties in recent years.

Medvedev was president from 2008 to 2012 and kept the place warm for Putin, who continued to be the prime minister when he was forced to resign from his top job due to term restrictions. Under Medvedev’s constitution, the presidential term was extended from four to six years, although it restricted the chairman to two consecutive terms.

The 53-year-old Mischustin is a career bureaucrat who has worked as a tax director for 10 years, is reluctant and shows no political ambitions. He has built a reputation with experts who praised him for increasing tax revenue and streamlining the rigid Russian tax administration system.

Mishustin promised to focus on social issues and improve living standards.

“The president wants the cabinet to lead economic growth and help create new jobs,” he said. Increasing real income is a priority for the government. “