[putin-says-russia-targeted-from-overseas-by-faux-news-on-coronavirus]



FILE Photo: Russian President Vladimir Putin chairs a meeting with members of the operating group on proposals for amendments to the Russian structure, in Moscow, Russia February 26, 2020. Sputnik/Alexei Druzhinin/Kremlin by way of REUTERS

March 4, 2020

MOSCOW (Reuters) – Russia has been qualified from abroad by foes spreading bogus information about the coronavirus to sow panic, President Vladimir Putin reported on Wednesday.

Putin’s remarks came as Russia’s communications regulator mentioned it experienced shut down obtain to some social media posts made up of falsehoods about the virus outbreak.

“The Federal Safety Services experiences that they (the fakes) are generally currently being organized from abroad. But however this constantly happens to us,” Putin explained on Wednesday, in televised remarks at a authorities assembly. “The reason of such fakes is clear: to sow stress amongst the populace.”

A Russian cyber safety company, Group-IB, on Monday determined what it mentioned had been 1000’s of bogus news posts on messaging expert services and social networks this kind of as Russia’s VK alleging that thousands of Muscovites have caught the virus.

Russia has not noted any verified cases of men and women contracting coronavirus on its territory, whilst six people who picked up the virus in other places have been given or are acquiring therapy in Russia, in accordance to authorities. The social media posts alleged that the authorities was covering up circumstances.

Interfax information company explained Russian authorities had identified individuals suspected of circulating bogus reviews about the virus. An previously headline from the news agency stated men and women experienced been detained for spreading false experiences, but Interfax afterwards stated this was inaccurate.

Russia has long brushed off accusations from other nations about spreading fake information on social media.

Roskomnadzor, Russia’s communications regulator, stated in a statement it was blocking obtain to an array of social media posts on VK as perfectly as on Fb.

(Reporting by Tom Balmforth and Maria Kiselyova extra reporting by Anastasia Teterevleva and Nadezhda Tsydenova Editing by Peter Graff)