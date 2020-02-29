Picture from the YouTube movie: Katerina Tikhonova — You Are All

MOSCOW, Feb 29 — Katerina Tikhonova, the youngest daughter of Russian President Vladimir Putin, was appointed head of a new artificial intelligence institute at Moscow Point out College, her fund reported yesterday.

Tikhonova, 33, has held a senior place at the college for a number of yrs and runs publicly-funded projects, Reuters has previously described.

She has a Master’s degree in physics and maths and is also an acrobatic rock’n’roll dancer.

The new institute is dedicated to “artificial intelligence difficulties and intellectual systems” with a focus on “fundamental and useful cognitive investigate,” Tikhonova’s fund Innopraktika claimed.

It presented no more facts on the character of the investigation.

Moscow Condition University will get 890 million roubles(RM56.9 million) in condition funding for its progress programme this 12 months, according to Vedomosti newspaper, which initial claimed Tikhonova’s new job earlier yesterday.

Ten new analysis institutes will be funded as a result of this programme, Vedomosti stated. It was unclear what part of this will be used on Tikhonova’s institute. — Reuters