In a assertion Wednesday that would have appear as a shock two decades in the past, a close ally of the Kremlin claimed that his firm — accused of funding Russia’s 2016 world-wide-web trolling — “has each intention of taking part in the trial” that is established to begin upcoming 7 days.

Russian oligarch Yevgeniy Prigozhin filed the declaration in courtroom just after prosecutors accused the enterprise, Concord Administration, of defying a subpoena and requested that a federal choose obtain the enterprise in contempt in court docket.

At a listening to Monday on the ask for, prosecutor Adam Jed claimed that the Justice Section experienced “some problem about whether or not Concord is really participating in this circumstance,” specified its alleged problems in complying with the subpoena, and instructed it may possibly “not be either attainable or prudent to adhere to the present demo schedule.”

Prigozhin’s declaration shot back at the plan that his enterprise may bail just before the trial — which numerous authorized observers have anticipated through the two years of proceedings since special counsel Robert Mueller unveiled the indictment.

“As to no matter if Harmony is actively collaborating in this case, a question elevated by the prosecutors at the March two, 2020 hearing, I can guarantee the Court that Harmony has absent to excellent lengths to participate in this case and has every intention of participating in the trial, appearing by means of our counsel as U.S. law supplies,” Prigozhin said.

His declaration went into element about what methods he supposedly took to try out to generate the documents the subpoenas demanded. It commenced with an assurance that Harmony Management’s lawyers “explained to me that offering untrue testimony in a court docket continuing is a crime in the United States, and I affirm that the statements contained herein are truthful to the most effective of my knowledge.”

Prigozhin’s declaration was filed in Russian and his attorneys supplied the court with an English translation. TPM independently confirmed the translation.

A grand jury indicted Prigozhin, his businesses Harmony Catering and Harmony Administration, and several Russian individuals for a conspiracy to defraud the U.S. Some of the individuals faced added costs linked to their alleged social media manipulation in the 2016 election.

When Mueller introduced the indictment in Feb. 2018, couple of anticipated that the circumstance would make it to the courtroom, presented how not likely it was that Russia would extradite the defendants for prosecution.

It was a surprise then when Harmony Management lawyered up with American lawyers who entered an appearance on the docket that April. Prigozhin, a catering magnate who has attained the nickname “Putin’s chef,” has himself not submitted to the court’s jurisdiction.

Concord Management’s lawyers, meanwhile, have provided an incredibly confrontational protection of the corporation, frequently lashing out at the prosecutors and even the decide.

Prigozhin on Wednesday presented various motives for why his company did not generate the documents coated by the subpoenas. For occasion, he claimed he did not become concerned with the enterprise right up until late Feb. 2018, just after the time period for which prosecutors were being looking for his calendar entries. He also claimed that Concord Administration has a coverage of deleting e-mails each individual a few months, though detailing why the enterprise hadn’t generated the communications the prosecutors sought.

Likely jurors for the demo are scheduled to clearly show up at court for the jury variety procedure on April one, and the trial is predicted to start in earnest the pursuing 7 days. In a joint filing previously this 7 days, Concord Management’s lawyers and the prosecutors reported they approximated that the demo will very last four months.

Read Prigozhin’s declaration below:

Josh Kovensky contributed reporting.