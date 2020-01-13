Putin’s latest obsession: rewriting World War II

Loading...

BERLIN – The 75th anniversary of World War II was the only upcoming event that Russian President Vladimir Putin mentioned in his New Year address to the nation. Creating an alternative to the prevailing Western narrative about this war is key to Putin’s path to securing Russia’s place in the world.

Putin seemed to have been obsessed with World War II lately and to discuss it at every opportunity – during an informal meeting with other post-Soviet leaders, at his big press conference at the end of the year, at a meeting with Russian tycoons at the Ministry of Defense in the presence of generals.

He has spoken repeatedly about dealing with archive documents. He mentioned working on a scientific article about war. Even for a leader who has made the Soviet Union’s victory over the Nazis (seen by many as a triumph over a rotten Europe) a cornerstone of Russia’s new national identity, Putin’s apparent emotional commitment and sheer investment of time are unusual.

This is because Putin, his foreign policy advisers and his propagandists see the dominant story of the war that is shifting against Russia.

During the worst years of the Cold War, the victorious alliance between the Soviet Union, the United States, the United Kingdom and France reminded them that cooperation was possible. However, there is a tendency to dump this baggage now and treat Russia as a villain without any qualifications. At the end of last year, British Prime Minister Boris Johnson was asked to remember when he changed his mind. His answer:

“What I really changed was whether it was possible to reset with Russia.” I really thought how I think that many foreign ministers and prime ministers previously thought that we could start again with Russia. That it is a great country with which we have fought against fascism. It was very, very disappointing that I was wrong. “

The Kremlin is extremely sensitive to such signals – not only for domestic propaganda purposes, but also because Russia’s global power is still based on some key prey from World War II. As one of the nations that defeated Hitler, the Soviet Union has not only gained control of Eastern Europe, but also a place in the global post-war order and an extremely important permanent seat on the United Nations Security Council.

If, at the beginning of the war, the Soviet Union is seen primarily as an ally of Hitler – which of course was the case – and not as a conqueror of Hitler, if Russia has never really been on the right side of history, it has no right to moral authority and a role as a global umpire. For Putin, this role is in some way as important as Russia’s nuclear shield. The ability to say authoritatively what is right and what is wrong is, after all, an essential part of what makes the United States a global superpower.

Historians and propagandists associated with the Kremlin see the changing narrative as a result of the increasing role of Eastern Europe across the continent. Of all the European nations, Poland and the Baltic States are most concerned with the politics and the politics of memory. Their loud voices have drawn the attention of the European political elite from the victory in the 1939 Molotov-Ribbentrop Pact, in which Nazi Germany lived and Josef Stalin’s Soviet Union divided spheres of influence in Europe.

One result of this was a European Parliament resolution last year in which the Soviet regime was equated with the National Socialist regime in terms of the damage done to Europe. This document greatly irritated the Russian leadership and Putin personally.

This year’s first edition of Russia in Global Politics, a foreign policy journal with strong ties to the Kremlin that often provides insight into the Putin government’s geopolitical thinking, contains the minutes of a fascinating debate by leading Russian historians about how Russia could try the World War to shape II narrative in a politically more favorable direction. In the debate, Israel is the only ally of Russia in the fight against the turnaround and Poland as the main enemy.

The logic behind this is that Israel will never agree to the propaganda stories of the nationalist governments in Poland and the Baltic States, which aim to reject any guilt for the cooperation of the locals with the Nazis during the Holocaust. Indeed, the Polish government has doubled in its own nationalist memory policy, which Poland claims to be an innocent victim of both Russian and German aggression, and has repeatedly clashed with Israel and the global Jewish community.

The Poles have also had difficulties with the European Union: they have tried to reform their judiciary, which Brussels sees as an attack on the rule of law, and they have various common strategies in areas such as torpedoing immigration and climate change.

The recipe for the Russian counter-offensive as formulated in the discussion by the historian of Moscow State University, Fyodor Gaida:

“So our main scapegoat is Poland. If we and the European bureaucrats need a common enemy, Poland will be the first candidate. Poland’s role should receive the most attention as it happens today. Our main ally is Israel. I totally agree, this topic needs to be developed further: Jews in the Red Army and so on. “

Gaida also suggests that Russia stresses that all of the former Soviet republics have contributed to the victory, rather than Russia leading the effort.

So far, Putin has played all of these cards. He has repeatedly remembered Poland’s land grab in Czechoslovakia after France and Britain approved the division of the country in Munich in 1938. During the meeting with the generals, he remembered how a Polish ambassador to the Third Reich informed Hitler that a statue in Warsaw would be commemorated if he managed to send the Jews to Africa as he had planned. “A bastard, an anti-Semitic pig, I can’t say otherwise,” raged Putin.

It doesn’t matter that the ambassador in question Josef Lipski actually helped Jews to flee from Germany to Poland before the war, as Polish-Jewish community leaders emphasized. On January 23, Putin will deliver a speech to mark the 75th anniversary of the liberation of the Red Army in Auschwitz, Israel. However, Polish President Andrzej Duda refused to speak because he was not given an opportunity.

Regarding the role of the former Soviet republics in victory, Putin made it the focus of his meetings with former Soviet leaders last month and said to them: “For all of us – I want to emphasize that, and I know that you agree – for all of us this is a special anniversary, because our ancestors, our fathers, our grandfathers put so much on the altar of our then common fatherland. “

In the next few months, the Russian counterattack on memory should develop in new directions. In the historians’ debate, Alexander Lomanov from the Institute for International Economics and External Relations in Moscow proposed to work more closely with China, which he believes appreciates more for its role in conquering Japan and thus allows the Soviet Union to spare its armed forces for the anti-Hitler front. In return, he said, China would like to promote the idea that the Soviets were the main force behind the victory in Europe.

The Chinese narrative has preserved many of the well-known positive images of the “great Soviet Union” and the “powerful Red Army” that have made a decisive contribution to the suppression of fascism. Given the tight control of historical memory in China, any “spontaneous” criticism of the role of the Soviet Union in World War II is impossible. The narrative is created from above and controlled by the political elite.

Much of Putin’s foreign policy activities this year will aim to rebuild a more Russia-oriented concept of victory over the Nazis. Putin is unwilling to leave the ground in this area, and given the enormous complexity of historical material and the interactions between Israeli, U.S., and European remembrance policies, he can wage a fairly diplomatic and propaganda struggle.

However, it is precisely these complexities that make any form of government involvement in shaping the memory of World War II so hideous. While politicians choose blood-soaked records for political purposes, the truth is the biggest loser.

Alexey I. Miller of the European University in St. Petersburg said in the historians’ discussion: “The idea that we return to historical memory to overcome political differences and hostilities has been replaced by understanding memory as another area of ​​politics Goals are sought. “Russia shouldn’t get involved with its size and the dizzying extremes of its World War II record. It should be an effort to recognize and atone for his crimes, even if it celebrates its heroic past. Even if narrative wars are real, refusing to wage them is the best possible position.

Russian writer Leonid Bershidsky is the European columnist for Bloomberg Opinion.

LATEST COMMENTS

We have the problems – and the solutions

Japan may have welcomed the first year of the new decade in an optimistic mood as it prepares to host the 2020 Olympic and Paralympic Games – events in which the nation had the right to …

Modi’s project to create a Hindu India

A permanent puzzle in the world is the failure to impose the enormous discrepancy between the desired goals, the means used and the results achieved on the nationalist-excited consciousness.

The risk of nuclear war is growing

It has been 75 years since Hiroshima and Nagasaki were burned, and 50 years since the Non-Proliferation Treaty came into force. And yet the world is in greater danger of a nuclear war today …

,