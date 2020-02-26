[putra-veep-pleads-not-guilty-more-than-racist-remarks-on-social-media]

Putra vice-president Mohd Khairul Azam Abdul Aziz speaks through a press meeting at the party’s headquarters in Kuala Lumpur January 22, 2020. — Image by Yusot Mat Isa

KUALA LUMPUR, Feb 26 — Lawyer Mohd Khairul Azam Abdul Aziz currently claimed trial at the Magistrate’s Court listed here for racial incitement

He was charged below Portion 505(c) of the Penal Code for allegedly attempting to incite Malays to dedicate an offence towards the Chinese and Indians.

According to the charge sheet sighted by Malay Mail, Mohd Khairul was alleged to have posted a two minute and 17 seconds video on his Fb account beneath the name “BUZZE ADAM MALAYSIA” around five.39pm on January 14.

The cost also said the alleged offence fully commited by Mohd Khairul was discovered by the Bukit Aman Professional Criminal offense Section (Multimedia and Cyber Crime Division) on January 16.

The charge, beneath Part 505(c) of the Penal Code, carries imprisonment which may perhaps lengthen to two yrs, or with fantastic, or the two, on conviction.

Magistrate Wong Chai Sia then allowed RM6,000 bail with just one surety.

She also ordered Khairul to surrender his passport pending the conclusion of his scenario as properly as to report himself to the Gombak law enforcement station every month.

Wong also set the case for point out on March 26.

Mohd Khairul is also the vice-president of Parti Bumiputera Perkasa Malaysia (Putra).

In the online video posted on Fb with the title “Cina dan India takde dalam Perlembagaan Persekutuan Malaysia” (Chinese and Indians are not in the Federal Constitution), Mohd Khairul held a duplicate of the Federal Structure and pointed out that only the Malays were being stated in it, though the Chinese and Indians ended up not.

Prior to publishing this video, Mohd Khairul previously courted interest when he issued a letter to a school in Puchong complaining of “excessive” Chinese New Year decorations, labelling the decorations which consisted of flowers and lanterns as currently being “too religious”.

This led to political get-togethers these as DAP and Gerakan to phone for stern motion from Mohd Khairul.