[Puyol claims Messi can engage in until finally he’s 38]

The club want to ‘win as substantially as achievable with him’

Barcelona legend Carles Puyol has been conversing about Lionel Messi and reckons the GOAT can perform until he’s 38.

Messi will flip 33 in June and whether we like it or not (and we genuinely don’t) is heading in direction of the end of his remarkable job.

The captain has acknowledged as much himself just lately in his Ballon d’Or acceptance speech immediately after successful the award for a record sixth time.

However, Puyol says Messi continue to has a great deal of many years still left in him and has urged Barca to earn as substantially as they can when he’s however about.

“Messi is 32 and a player who can take treatment of himself like Leo does can engage in until eventually he’s 38,” he said. ”Why are we speaking about a Barcelona with out Messi when he’s listed here now? ”What we have to do is check out to acquire as substantially as doable with him.” Source | Marca

Messi explained at the Ballon d’Or ceremony that he hopes to “keep taking part in for lots of a lot more years” but also acknowledged that a lot would rely on how he felt bodily.